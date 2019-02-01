This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ammunition found during Garda operation underway in Omeath

The Special Detective Unit and Emergency Response Unit are involved.

By Elaine Keogh Friday 1 Feb 2019, 5:12 PM
7 minutes ago 1,076 Views No Comments
File photo from Omeath
Image: Google Maps
File photo from Omeath
File photo from Omeath
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ ARE CARRYING out a search of an area in Omeath.

Gardaí are believed to have found ammunition and a mortar tube in what is being described as a ‘significant’ operation there. 

Gardaí requested the Army Bomb Disposal team to attend the scene of the search in the Cooley Peninsula area of county Louth.

The operation is live and ongoing and involves the Special Detective Unit and Emergency Response Unit. One of the SDU’s responsibilities is the investigation of threats to State security.

More as we get it.

