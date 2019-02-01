Ammunition found during Garda operation underway in Omeath

GARDAÍ ARE CARRYING out a search of an area in Omeath.

Gardaí are believed to have found ammunition and a mortar tube in what is being described as a ‘significant’ operation there.

Gardaí requested the Army Bomb Disposal team to attend the scene of the search in the Cooley Peninsula area of county Louth.

The operation is live and ongoing and involves the Special Detective Unit and Emergency Response Unit. One of the SDU’s responsibilities is the investigation of threats to State security.

More as we get it.