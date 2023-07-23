Juvenile arrested after serious assault on American tourist on Talbot Street

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a young man in relation to an attack on an American tourist on Dublin’s Talbot Street on Wednesday night.

The tourist was brought to Beaumont Hospital and is in a serious but stable condition after the attack by a “number of persons” at around 10.40pm, Gardaí said.

The man, who has been identified by his family as Stephen Termini, is said to be at risk of losing an eye due to the injuries he sustained.

Speaking to The Journal, the victim’s sister has said her brother is from Buffalo in New York and had “saved every penny” to make his “dream visit” to Ireland.

In a statement this morning, a Garda spokesperson said:

“A male juvenile has been arrested for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Against the Persons Act, 1997.”

“He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a North Dublin Garda Station.”

The attack was widely condemned by politicians, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saying it was “never acceptable” when violence happens and that he hopes the man makes a “speedy recovery”.

Dublin City Councillor Nial Ring said that the attack on the tourist has “appalled everyone in the area”.

“The fact that it took place within yards of the busiest Garda station in the country, makes it even more disturbing,” Ring said.

Ring said he did not want to see Talbot Street and the surrounding streets become a “no go area”.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the man’s son and his sister.