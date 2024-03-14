Every tenth motorist has admitted to getting behind the wheel of a car after having a drink

ROADS MINISTER JACK Chambers has said he is “deeply concerned” over road safety this weekend after being provided with reports compiled by An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

The reports detail that one in ten drivers have reported getting behind the wheel of a car in the last 12 months after consuming alcohol while one in four believe it is okay to drink and drive if the journey is short.

The statistics were collected ahead of the St Patrick’s Day weekend, where nearly 200 people were arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant, 136 motorists had been drinking while 60 had allegedly taken drugs.

The report shockingly reveals that of the motorists who admitted to driving after having a drink, a quarter of them knew they were over the limit when behind the wheel.

In the first two months of this year, over 1,300 drivers have been arrested under suspicion of driving while intoxicated. A total of 42 people have lost their lives on Irish roads so far this year, three more than at the same period last year.

Minister of State for Transport Jack Chambers has said the report left him “deeply concerned” and urged motorists to be responsible and make the right decisions.

Minister for State Jack Chambers said he was deeply concerned about the report. Alamy Alamy

Chambers also said that those who are travelling on Monday should not get behind the wheel of a car if they had been drinking heavily the night before.

Representatives for the RSA and An Garda Síochána also have urged motorists to be responsible and to never drink and drive ahead of this weekend.