Wednesday 21 August, 2019
One lucky ticket holder has just scooped €11 million in the biggest Lotto win for two years

It’s the 15th biggest win in the game’s history.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 9:55 PM
11 minutes ago 4,122 Views 5 Comments
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

THERE WAS ONE lucky winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot worth over €11 million. 

Tonight’s jackpot stood at €11,225,280 after rolling over since mid-June. It’s the biggest Lotto win in two years and the 15th biggest in the game’s history. 

The winning numbers were: 10, 13, 23, 24, 25, 44 and bonus number 12.

The winner has become the 22nd Lotto player in Ireland to have won over €10 million. 

The National Lottery said it would be tomorrow morning before it’s known where the ticket was sold and has urged players to check their tickets carefully. 

Meanwhile, the numbers pulled for Lotto Plus One were 1, 14, 16, 31, 35, 45 and bonus 37.

Meanwhile, in the Lotto Plus 2 draw, punters should scan their tickets for the numbers 1, 4, 13, 31, 34, 41 and bonus 10.

The winning raffle number was 2026.

Cónal Thomas
