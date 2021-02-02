Drugs worth more than €1 million seized in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED drugs worth an estimated €1.1 million along with a number of imitation guns in south west Dublin today.
A garda operation was carried out this morning at a storage facility in the Citywest area of Dublin.
27 storage containers were searched as part of ongoing investigations led by the district detective unit in Tallaght.
Gardaí recovered a number of suspected drugs during the search:
- Cannabis herb with an estimated value of €452,100
- Crack cocaine with an estimated value of €542,500
- Cocaine with an estimated value of €70,000
Four imitation guns were also seized during the search. No arrests were made at this phase of the investigation.
The scene is being preserved pending technical and forensic examination. Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.
