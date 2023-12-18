Advertisement

Monday 18 December 2023
The incident happened on the N59 (file photo) Google Street View
One person dead after single-vehicle collision in Galway

It is understood that the vehicle involved burst into flames.
GARDAÍ IN GALWAY have appealed for witnesses following the death of a person in an early morning collision on the outskirts of the city on Monday morning.

The single-vehicle incident happened on a notorious stretch of the N59 near Killeen House at Bushy Park shortly after 5am.

One person is confirmed dead in the crash and a garda forensic team are trying to establish what happened.

His body was later removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway, where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

It is understood that the vehicle involved burst into flames.

The busy N59 Galway to Clifden road was closed in both directions throughout Monday morning, leading to extensive traffic delays in the city and suburbs, but has since re-opened.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling in the area between 2.30am and 5am this morning are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.
 
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station

Author
John Fallon
