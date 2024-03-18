Advertisement
One person dies in single-vehicle collision on N8 in Cork

Forensic Collision Investigators have been asked to carry out an examination of the scene.
1 hour ago

A PERSON HAS died after a single-vehicle collision in Cork city this morning.

Gardaí are at the scene of the collision, which occurred shortly before 7am on the outbound lane of the Lower Glanmire Road (N8) in Tivoli.

Gardaí said that one person, the sole occupant of the only car involved, has died.

Forensic Collision Investigators have been asked to carry out an examination of the scene. Until then, the road is closed in both directions and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Lower Glanmire Road (N8) between 6:30am and 7am are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Gardaí are also asking anyone with any information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 4558510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other garda station.

