Monday 18 January 2021
Looking to upskill or retrain? New online portal launched for the unemployed, businesses and employees

Those on the PUP can sign up to courses without losing their payment.

By Christina Finn Monday 18 Jan 2021, 2:34 PM
17 minutes ago 1,199 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5328358
Image: Shutterstock/Alexander Kirch
Image: Shutterstock/Alexander Kirch

A NEW ONLINE portal for businesses, employees or unemployed persons seeking to upskill or retrain has been launched today. 

The one stop shop outlines the third level options available, from short part-time courses, to courses for individuals in employment or those looking to return to third level.

“There are so many options out there for people but the system is complex and can overburden some people.

“This online portal offers people a clear picture of what is on offer, how they can access it and the supports available to people also.

“Ireland is a small country. We cannot afford to have untapped talent and we cannot leave any person locked out of society because of a lack of skills,” he said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has forced us to confront many of the skills shortages we have. We must ensure our people have access to the skills they need to succeed in life; and Irish business has the people with the skills they need to grow. This is also critical to securing our recovery and ensuring Ireland’s people share in that recovery,” Harris told reporters today.

The portal – www.gov.ie/therightcourse - gives information on further education and training places, the courses in higher education on offer, and information for those on a social welfare payment.

Work placements are also available, and free college courses are also available to people who lost their job during the plandemic.

Business owners are also encouraged to explore the range of upskilling options available from Skillnet Ireland including enterprise-led business supports, targeted upskilling opportunities for employees in businesses, free online training programmes and virtual job placements.

He said people should also consider an apprenticeship, where you can earn as you learn.

There is also an incentive for businesses to take on an apprenticeship in the form of a €3,000 incentive payment.

To date, 1,358 employers have signed up to this, hiring 2,350 apprenticeships.

Harris added: “If you are unemployed temporarily as a result of Covid-19, now could be the time to do a short course. You can still retain your social welfare payments while undertaking the course.

“Or if you are in employment but want to improve your skillset, there are options available to you too.”

