Poll: Will you watch a religious service online over Easter?

PEOPLE AROUND IRELAND are staying at home as much as possible, bar essential workers, or cocooning if necessary due to official guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Many people who planned to attend religious services to mark Easter over the coming days will be unable to do so as a result of the restrictions.

A number of places of worship have started to stream masses or other services online in recent weeks so people can pray remotely with their community if they so wish.

We want to know: Will you watch a religious service online over Easter?

