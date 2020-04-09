This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Will you watch a religious service online over Easter?

Many people are finding alternative ways to worship amid the Covid-19 crisis.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 9 Apr 2020, 9:38 AM
1 hour ago 13,583 Views 72 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/wideonet
Image: Shutterstock/wideonet

PEOPLE AROUND IRELAND are staying at home as much as possible, bar essential workers, or cocooning if necessary due to official guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Many people who planned to attend religious services to mark Easter over the coming days will be unable to do so as a result of the restrictions.

A number of places of worship have started to stream masses or other services online in recent weeks so people can pray remotely with their community if they so wish.

We want to know: Will you watch a religious service online over Easter?


Poll Results:

No (828)
Yes (462)
I'm not sure (72)



Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (72)

