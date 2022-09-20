Online safety expert group backs individual complaints mechanism

It's recommended that the mechanism should prioritise children.

AN EXPERT GROUP has recommended that an individual complaints mechanism about online content is “feasible” and should prioritise complaints where the online content relates to children.

It will allow an individual to submit a complaint directly to Coimisiún na Meán (Media Commission), the new regulator that will be established through the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill.

Coimisiún na Meán will be enabled to triage and refer complaints to other bodies, such as An Garda Síochána

The expert group also recommended that this individual complaints mechanism should be implemented on a phased basis, prioritising complaints relating to children.

Announcing the report, Minister Catherine Martin said: “It’s important that we prioritise the wellbeing of our children and I am very happy that the Group has recommended prioritising addressing harmful content like cyberbullying in any complaints mechanism.”

‘Welcome step’

CyberSafeKids, an Irish charity that helps children to safely navigate online content, welcomed the announcement.

The charity’s CEO Alex Cooney said it will be “ground-breaking in the European context and put a bit more power back into the hands of the users of the online services”.

The organisation added that it has “lobbied hard for the inclusion of such a mechanism” and that it will “place the complaints handling systems of the big tech companies under greater scrutiny”.

“It will no longer be viable for a complaint to be ignored or overlooked,” said Cooney.

While Cooney warned that this is “not a silver bullet”, she described it as an “extremely welcome step towards making the online world a safer space for children to be in”.

‘Strong support’

Minister Martin appointed the expert group earlier this year to examine the practicability of including an individual complaints mechanism in the Online Safety and Media Regulation (OSMR) Bill.

This was in response to the “strong support” among stakeholders for such a mechanism.

The work of the expert group included public consultation and discussions with the Australian e-Safety Commissioner, the Canadian Ministry responsible for online safety, and the Irish Data Protection Commission.

While the expert group emphasised that it would not be practicable to operate the individual complaints mechanism on a short-term basis, it added that it would be feasible if certain key conditions were met.

The expert group warned that the mechanism would not have its “full effect” until the “ complaints handling processes has become well-established”.

It also emphasised the importance of “adequate resourcing” and noted that the costs could be recovered “by way of a levy on the providers of designated online services”.

It is intended that any levy would be in place before any mechanism would commence.

‘Phased approach’

Minster Martin welcome the group’s recommendations and said it had “sensibly recommended a phased approach”.

She said this was important to ensure that it is “sustainable”.

Minister Martin added that the “next step is to seek Government approval to provide a legislative basis for recommendations,” which she will do “as soon as possible”.