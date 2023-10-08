Survey finds over half of Irish women fear menopausal symptoms are damaging their relationships

WOMEN IN IRELAND are worried that the symptoms of the menopause are having an impact on their relationships, an online survey has found.

The survey indicated that more than half of women fear their long-term relationships are suffering due to their menopause symptoms (51%), while almost two-thirds said their sex lives have been damaged (64%).

A further 68.4% of women felt they were not adequately prepared for the impact of menopause and perimenopause.

Almost all said they were experiencing symptoms (96.7%).

A total of 2,892 women living in Ireland and aged 35-64 responded in September to the online survey, carried out by The Menopause Hub, an Irish clinic that treats women for menopausal and perimenopausal symptoms.

Colin Keegan / Collins Dublin Loretta Dignam, the founder and chief executive of The Menopause Hub. Colin Keegan / Collins Dublin / Collins Dublin

“This research highlights the devastating impact menopause is having on couples and intimate relationships,” the hub’s chief executive Loretta Dignam said.

“When assessing anyone for treatment, our staff ask how women feel about their relationships, and there’s no doubt many are worried about the effect menopause is having on them and their sex lives.”

Dignam said the findings highlight the need for greater awareness on the effects that the ‘change of life’ has on families and relationships.

The survey also indicated that the vast majority do not believe the Government is doing enough to help menopausal women remain at work when symptoms arise (93.9%).

A total of 85.9% of respondents would like to have access to specialist menopause consultations at work and 80% want their employers to introduce a menopause-in-the-workplace policy.

Just over 70% said greater menopause awareness training for staff at their organisation is needed, with 60% claiming there is a stigma associated with the topic at work.

Of the supports that are available, the three most popular identified by women are free health checks for over-40s, free hormone replacement therapy and more menopause training for GPs.

“Employers can make simple adjustments, such as a relaxation of uniform policies and increased comfort breaks, to help menopausal employees progress in their careers,” said Dignam.

The Menopause in the Workplace survey was released ahead of World Menopause Day on 18 October.