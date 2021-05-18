Online vaccine booking portal will open tomorrow for those aged 45 to 49

THE ONLINE BOOKING system will open tomorrow for the 45-49 age cohort, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed.

The HSE expects that some people in this cohort will be able to receive a first dose before the end of the month.

Minister Donnelly confirmed that the portal will open for this age cohort tomorrow during at interview with RTÉ’s News at One.

He said system would open first for 49-year-olds and then they would work through the ages from there.

It comes after a the National Immunisation Advisory Committee [NIAC] recommended the use of both the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine for people aged over 40.

People registering for their vaccine on the HSE website will need:

Their PPS number

Their Eircode

A mobile phone number

An email address

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

People who don’t have all of these, or who would prefer not to register online, can call HSELive on 1850 241 850 for assistance with the registration process.

It comes as people aged 50 were able to register for their vaccine from 13 May, allowing everyone between the age of 50-69 now able to receive a vaccine.

The HSE continues to deal with the fallout from a significant ransomware attack against its IT system, which has lead to disruption across the health service.