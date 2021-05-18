#Open journalism No news is bad news

Online vaccine booking portal will open tomorrow for those aged 45 to 49

The HSE expects that some people in this cohort will be able to receive a first dose before the end of the month.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 18 May 2021, 1:34 PM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE ONLINE BOOKING system will open tomorrow for the 45-49 age cohort, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed. 

Minister Donnelly confirmed that the portal will open for this age cohort tomorrow during at interview with RTÉ’s News at One. 

He said system would open first for 49-year-olds and then they would work through the ages from there.

It comes after a the National Immunisation Advisory Committee [NIAC] recommended the use of both the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine for people aged over 40.

People registering for their vaccine on the HSE website will need: 

  • Their PPS number
  • Their Eircode
  • A mobile phone number
  • An email address

People who don’t have all of these, or who would prefer not to register online, can call HSELive on 1850 241 850 for assistance with the registration process. 

It comes as people aged 50 were able to register for their vaccine from 13 May, allowing everyone between the age of 50-69 now able to receive a vaccine.

The HSE continues to deal with the fallout from a significant ransomware attack against its IT system, which has lead to disruption across the health service.

However, the HSE has said that the vaccination programme has not been impacted by the attack and that people should continue to use the vaccination portal to register for their jabs.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

