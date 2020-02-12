Hundreds of Opel Insignia cars recalled over fuel leak fears

HUNDREDS OF OPEL Insignia vehicles are being recalled due to safety fears over potential fuel leaks.

Leeson Motors Limited is carrying out a voluntary recall of certain models of the car. The affected vehicles were manufactured between July 2016 and November 2018.

“The safety issue identified is that the fuel hose may become damaged by contact with a support bracket. As a consequence, fuel may leak out, giving rise to a risk of fire,” the recall notice reads.

The recall affects 386 vehicles in Ireland.

Leeson Motors Limited said it will directly contact all affected customers.

Anyone who believes their vehicle may be impacted can contact Opel on 01 533 9818 or email customercare.ie@opel.com.