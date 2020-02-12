This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hundreds of Opel Insignia cars recalled over fuel leak fears

The recall affects 386 vehicles in the Republic of Ireland.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 12 Feb 2020, 10:00 PM
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

HUNDREDS OF OPEL Insignia vehicles are being recalled due to safety fears over potential fuel leaks.

Leeson Motors Limited is carrying out a voluntary recall of certain models of the car. The affected vehicles were manufactured between July 2016 and November 2018.

“The safety issue identified is that the fuel hose may become damaged by contact with a support bracket. As a consequence, fuel may leak out, giving rise to a risk of fire,” the recall notice reads.

The recall affects 386 vehicles in Ireland.

Leeson Motors Limited said it will directly contact all affected customers. 

Anyone who believes their vehicle may be impacted can contact Opel on 01 533 9818 or email customercare.ie@opel.com.

