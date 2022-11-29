Open disclosure change agreed for Patient Safety Bill

CABINET HAS AGREED an amendment to the Patient Safety Bill to provide for open disclosure.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly got Government approval to introduce an amendment to the text of the Patient Safety Bill at the Report Stage.

The amendment will provide for open disclosure of completed individual patient requested reviews of their cancer screening by the HSE.

The overarching intention of the Bill is to embed a culture of open disclosure in the health and social services.

Advertisement

Under this proposal, all patient-requested reviews will have to be disclosed irrespective of whether there is a discordance or not.

Donnelly also flagged a second amendment at Committee Stage of the Patient Safety Bill for introduction at Report Stage.

Under this amendment, HIQA will be given a discretionary power to carry out a review of certain serious patient safety incidents which have occurred during the provision of health care, where some or all of the care of a patient was carried out in a nursing home, whether public or private.

The Patient Safety Bill also extends HIQA’s remit to private hospitals.

It is intended to introduce report stage in the Dáil on 7 December.