Open Newsroom: How should Ireland relate to China's rising power?

WILL CHINA BECOME the leading global superpower for the 21st century, and how should Ireland relate to Chinese economic might?

These are some of the questions that help to frame our discussion of China this month for The Good Information Project.

From human rights concerns to the outlook of Ireland’s Chinese community, our journalists are working to frame the topic and probe our ties to the second-largest economy in the world.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

