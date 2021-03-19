#Open journalism No news is bad news

Open Newsroom: What could a shared island look like?

By Brian Whelan Friday 19 Mar 2021, 12:48 PM
THE OPEN Newsroom is brought to you by The Good Information Project.

This is a new initiative launched by the Journal to open a dialogue with our audience around big issues – we want to find out what questions you’d like answered and hopefully equip you with the skills to seek out Good Information.

This month we are looking at the idea of a united Island, asking the big question – what could a shared island look like?

The time seems right to discuss these issues as unionists raise fears over the border and Brexit, Michael Martin’s €500million Shared Island Unit works to find new cross-border ideas and Sinn Fein’s friends in the US are placing ads in papers saying a United Ireland is nearly here.

This article is part of The Good Information Project, a new initiative from The Journal to help create greater understanding of big issues we face. This month we are focussing on the question ‘What could a shared island look like?’.

Brian Whelan

