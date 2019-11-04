Open thread: Share your favourite memories of the late Gay Byrne

LEGENDARY BROADCASTER GAY Byrne has died, aged 85.
He was one of the best-known and most popular RTÉ presenters, most notably on The Late Late Show.
As the news of broadcaster’s death broke this afternoon, RTÉ One interrupted its daytime schedule to pay tribute to their former colleague.
And people who grew up listening to and watching him have been reminiscing about their favourite Gay Byrne moments.
There are so many great ones to choose from:
We want to hear from you – what are your favourite memories of Gay Byrne?
Tell us in the comments below…
COMMENTS (17)