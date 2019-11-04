This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Open thread: Share your favourite memories of the late Gay Byrne

Alongside the Late Late, the veteran broadcaster also presented the weekday Gay Byrne Show on RTÉ radio for almost three decades.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 4 Nov 2019, 5:30 PM
31 minutes ago 4,024 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4878624

LEGENDARY BROADCASTER GAY Byrne has died, aged 85.

He was one of the best-known and most popular RTÉ presenters, most notably on The Late Late Show.

As the news of broadcaster’s death broke this afternoon, RTÉ One interrupted its daytime schedule to pay tribute to their former colleague.

And people who grew up listening to and watching him have been reminiscing about their favourite Gay Byrne moments.

There are so many great ones to choose from:

Tweet by @Dr. Jennifer Cassidy

Tweet by @Francis Keogh

We want to hear from you – what are your favourite memories of Gay Byrne?

Tell us in the comments below…

COMMENTS (17)

