Open thread: Has Brexit changed how you think of Britain?

We want to hear if the past five years have had an impact on how you see Ireland’s nearest neighbours.

By TheJournal.ie team Wednesday 24 Nov 2021, 8:00 PM
A LOT HAS happened in the 1,980 days since the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union. 

The UK has changed Prime Minister twice since the referendum; the Northern Ireland protocol now exists; and even though the Withdrawal Agreement was passed almost two years ago, the EU and the UK still go toe-to-toe over the latest logjam on a depressingly frequent basis. 

Do you still see Britain in the same way as you used to? Has that changed in the past five years? 

Ireland and Britain have had an intertwined history over the years. There’s – well, the obvious, but in more recent years, both joined the EU – then the European Economic Community – on the same day in 1973, both opted to stay out of the Schengen Agreement when it was implemented in 1997 in favour of a common travel area between the two, and both worked together on the Good Friday Agreement. 

Having the UK withdraw from the EU put Ireland in a tricky position, as it tries to position itself on the global stage independently of its relationship with the UK, while also maintaining a good relationship with our closest neighbour. 

As part of The Good Information Project, we’re looking at the relationships between Ireland, the UK and the EU post-Brexit, and we want to hear from you about this particular angle: 

Has Brexit changed how you think of Britain? 

How do you see Britain’s role on the world stage now?  What do you think of its negotiation style with the EU? Have you been surprised by Britain’s approach to migration? What’s your take on the governments of Boris Johnson, Theresa May and David Cameron?  

 Share your thoughts in the comments below, or reach out to us on Facebook or WhatsApp.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

About the author:

TheJournal.ie team

