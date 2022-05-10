#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 10 May 2022
Open Thread: What one change would you like to see in the Irish healthcare system?

This month, The Good Information Project is looking at healthcare in Ireland and we want to hear from you.

By Jack White Tuesday 10 May 2022, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,965 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5759439

WITH THE EFFECTS of the pandemic on Ireland’s healthcare system easing, waiting lists remain high while nurses and doctors are flocking abroad in search of other opportunities.

Working conditions remain under pressure, particularly in emergency departments. A study carried out by researchers at University College Cork found that 74% of staff at St James’ Hospital and Cork University Hospital showed signs of burnout.

Last month, the Government approved a plan to allow for the creation of six Regional Health Areas (RHA). The RHAs which are expected to be fully operational by March 2024 will be geographically aligned sub-divisions of the HSE, which will be able to plan, fund, manage and deliver integrated healthcare in their specific region.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that the plan would help deliver on the “Sláintecare vision” and that it will benefit patients and HSE staff.

Ireland’s healthcare system has long been under extreme pressure and although some progress is being made in the Sláintecare programme, do you think it is enough?

We want to hear from you. If you could change one thing about Ireland’s healthcare system, what would it be?

Would you merge private and public healthcare? Maybe you have an idea for how Emergency Department queues could be shorter? Or perhaps you would improve the pay and work-life balance of nurses and doctors to curtail emigration to other countries?

Let us know in the comments.

This work is also co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here

