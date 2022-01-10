#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Monday 10 January 2022
Advertisement

Open Thread: Have you experienced gendered abuse or harassment online?

We want to hear your stories.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 10 Jan 2022, 7:00 PM
58 minutes ago 1,963 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5650442
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

OVER THE LAST decade, the amount of time people are spending online has been steadily increasing.

And while it’s not clear whether the volume of online harassment has grown, the level of discussion about this type of abuse has increased.

There are signs that online violence against women increased during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to UN Women, as both work and social activities moved to the internet.

Before Covid-19, one in ten women in the European Union reported having experienced cyber-harassment since the age of 15. This included receiving unwanted, offensive and sexually explicit emails or text messages, or offensive, inappropriate advances on social networking sites.

“Millions of women and girls are using videoconferences frequently, sometimes daily, to work and study,” a UN brief noted.

According to diverse media outlets, social media posts and women rights experts, different forms of on-line violence are on the rise including stalking, bullying, sexual harassment, and sex trolling. Examples include unsolicited pornographic videos while they are dialling into a social event via a virtual chat room.

This kind of targeted abuse or harassment results in self-censoring by women or a complete withdrawal from debates and online discussions, experts have said. 

The Good Information Project’s next cycle focuses on gender equality. Over the coming month, this cycle aims to provide readers with the information they need about women’s place in society and within the structures of power. 

As work and social lives moved more online during the pandemic, it has become more important than ever for the internet to be a safe space in which to operate. 

We want readers to be part of this discussion. Have you been the target of online abuse or harassment?

Have you censored yourself or avoided debate or discussion online out of concern about potential gendered-harassment? Was a decision to reduce your social media use the result of a bad experience?

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

And did you ever report gendered abuse that you or someone else received to an online platform?

Share your experiences in the comments below.

If you’d prefer to share your experience anonymously, you can send it to michelle@thejournal.ie.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie