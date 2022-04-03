#Open journalism No news is bad news

Open thread: What will you write in the 'time capsule' section of the census?

This year’s census is taking place tonight.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 3 Apr 2022, 6:30 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PEOPLE ACROSS THE country will be filling out the census form tonight and for the first time, it will include an optional ‘time capsule section’. 

The forms will be collected by an enumerator before 6 May. Everyone present in Ireland tonight must be included on a census form.

Last year was supposed to be a census year (they happen every five years), but it was delayed because of the Covid pandemic. 

Several new questions have been added to this year’s census following a consultation process held in late 2017 inviting views on changes to the form.

Among the new questions to be included are how many working smoke alarms are in your accommodation, and what type of internet connection does your household have.

Another new question asks people what time they usually leave work, school, college or childcare, while another asks people if they engage in any sort of voluntary work.

Other questions relate to working from home, tobacco use and access to childcare. 

For the first time, the census form will also include an optional ‘time capsule’ section, which will give each household the opportunity to write a message to future generations.

The messages will be stored along with the census forms for the next 100 years before being released to the public in 2122.

So we want to hear from you – what (if anything) will you write in the time capsule section? 

Let us know in the comments below. 

