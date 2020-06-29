This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 29 June, 2020
Open thread: What are you most looking forward to doing from today?

Ireland today enters Phase Three of its exit from lockdown. Let us know what you’re excited about doing.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 29 Jun 2020, 12:00 PM
37 minutes ago 3,079 Views 14 Comments
People on Dublin's Henry Street last month as shops reopened their doors.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

FROM TODAY, PEOPLE across Ireland can have a pint in some pubs (with a substantial meal), get a haircut and travel anywhere within the country.

As the State enters Phase Three of the government’s roadmap to easing lockdown restrictions, people will regain freedoms previously restricted due to the pandemic.

Irish Covid-19 cases have declined to very low levels in the community, and the former government last week approved the country entering the second-last stage of its journey out of lockdown.

So how will you be availing of these new freedoms?

Will you be visiting family/friends who live in other counties? Sending your kids to childcare facilities? Going to the cinema? Getting a haircut?

Let us know what you’re most looking forward to doing from today in the comments below. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (14)

