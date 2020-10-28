Gardaí resume Operation Faoiseamh as 18% rise in domestic abuse calls since last year

THERE HAS BEEN an 18% increase in calls for help in relation to domestic violence issues since last year, according to An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí have announced the commencement of a third phase of Operation Faoiseamh.

The operation, which commenced as part of An Garda Síochána’s community engagement response to Covid-19, was launched on 1 April with the goal of providing enhanced proactive support to victims of domestic abuse.

This phase will see a renewed focus on the enforcement of court orders and the prosecution of offenders.

As of 19 October, gardaí have recorded an 18% year-on-year increase in calls for assistance from domestic violence victims.

There has also been a year-to-date increase of 14.7% in detections for offences relating to breaches of court orders obtained pursuant to relevant provisions of the Domestic Violence Act 2018.

Gardaí have made over 15,300 contacts or attempted contacts to victims of domestic abuse as part of Operation Faoiseamh.

An Garda Síochána has stressed that Covid-19 travel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm.

They added that Garda resources dedicated to the support of vulnerable people and victims of domestic violence have not been affected during their response to the pandemic.

Chief Superintendent Declan Daly, of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, said he wanted to assure victims experiencing domestic abuse that gardaí are available to assist them.

“An Garda Síochána are mindful of the fear and concern some in our community may have at this time,” Daly said.

“I wish to take this opportunity to re-emphasise our commitment to protect the most vulnerable in society. Operation Faoiseamh has been established to ensure you are safe,” he said.

If you feel threatened or are in fear please contact us and we will respond quickly and robustly.

“If you are a victim of abuse or you know of a family member or friend who is a victim of such abuse, that information is important to us and I ask that you make contact with An Garda Síochána.”

Anyone who requires urgent assistance or support is being asked to call 999 or 112.