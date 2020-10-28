#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 28 October 2020
Advertisement

Gardaí resume Operation Faoiseamh as 18% rise in domestic abuse calls since last year

Gardaí have announced the commencement of a third phase of Operation Faoiseamh.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 28 Oct 2020, 7:21 AM
9 minutes ago 620 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5246696
Image: Shutterstock/RATTA LAPNAN
Image: Shutterstock/RATTA LAPNAN

THERE HAS BEEN an 18% increase in calls for help in relation to domestic violence issues since last year, according to An Garda Síochána. 

Gardaí have announced the commencement of a third phase of Operation Faoiseamh.

The operation, which commenced as part of An Garda Síochána’s community engagement response to Covid-19, was launched on 1 April with the goal of providing enhanced proactive support to victims of domestic abuse. 

This phase will see a renewed focus on the enforcement of court orders and the prosecution of offenders. 

As of 19 October, gardaí have recorded an 18% year-on-year increase in calls for assistance from domestic violence victims. 

There has also been a year-to-date increase of 14.7% in detections for offences relating to breaches of court orders obtained pursuant to relevant provisions of the Domestic Violence Act 2018. 

Gardaí have made over 15,300 contacts or attempted contacts to victims of domestic abuse as part of Operation Faoiseamh. 

An Garda Síochána has stressed that Covid-19 travel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm. 

They added that Garda resources dedicated to the support of vulnerable people and victims of domestic violence have not been affected during their response to the pandemic.

Chief Superintendent Declan Daly, of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, said he wanted to assure victims experiencing domestic abuse that gardaí are available to assist them. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“An Garda Síochána are mindful of the fear and concern some in our community may have at this time,” Daly said. 

“I wish to take this opportunity to re-emphasise our commitment to protect the most vulnerable in society. Operation Faoiseamh has been established to ensure you are safe,” he said.

If you feel threatened or are in fear please contact us and we will respond quickly and robustly. 

“If you are a victim of abuse or you know of a family member or friend who is a victim of such abuse, that information is important to us and I ask that you make contact with An Garda Síochána.”

Anyone who requires urgent assistance or support is being asked to call 999 or 112.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie