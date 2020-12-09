More than 100 prosecutions related to domestic abuse over past six weeks

THERE HAVE BEEN 110 prosecutions for domestic violence offences in the past six weeks, accounting for half of all prosecutions under Operation Faoiseamh since April.

Operation Faoiseamh was launched by gardaí on 1 April this year with the goal of providing enhanced proactive support to victims of domestic abuse during the pandemic.

217 prosecutions have been recorded as part of this operation since April for breaches of order under the 2018 Domestic Violence Act.

Gardaí said there have been 20,699 contacts or attempted contacts towards victims of domestic abuse relating to incidents reported between 1 January and 12 October this year.

A 17% increase in calls for assistance with domestic-related issues between 2019 and 2020 has been recorded.

Gardaí said the operation will continue throughout Christmas.

Detective chief superintendent Declan Daly of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau encouraged anyone experiencing abuse or who knows someone who is a victim of abuse to contact gardaí.

“An Garda Síochána are mindful of the fear and concern some in our community have during Covid restrictions,” Daly said.

“We continue to robustly provide assistance and support to victims of Domestic Abuse, and to all vulnerable victims.”