#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 9 December 2020
Advertisement

More than 100 prosecutions related to domestic abuse over past six weeks

Operation Faoiseamh was launched by gardaí on 1 April this year.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 9 Dec 2020, 7:42 AM
20 minutes ago 675 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5293210
Image: Shutterstock/fizkes
Image: Shutterstock/fizkes

THERE HAVE BEEN 110 prosecutions for domestic violence offences in the past six weeks, accounting for half of all prosecutions under Operation Faoiseamh since April. 

Operation Faoiseamh was launched by gardaí on 1 April this year with the goal of providing enhanced proactive support to victims of domestic abuse during the pandemic. 

217 prosecutions have been recorded as part of this operation since April for breaches of order under the 2018 Domestic Violence Act.

Gardaí said there have been 20,699 contacts or attempted contacts towards victims of domestic abuse relating to incidents reported between 1 January and 12 October this year. 

A 17% increase in calls for assistance with domestic-related issues between 2019 and 2020 has been recorded. 

Gardaí said the operation will continue throughout Christmas.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Detective chief superintendent Declan Daly of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau encouraged anyone experiencing abuse or who knows someone who is a victim of abuse to contact gardaí.

“An Garda Síochána are mindful of the fear and concern some in our community have during Covid restrictions,” Daly said.

“We continue to robustly provide assistance and support to victims of Domestic Abuse, and to all vulnerable victims.”

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie