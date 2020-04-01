This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 1 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí implement Operation Faoisimh to protect against domestic abuse during Covid-19 crisis

Women’s Aid has reported a ‘heightened state of alert’ due to the current health emergency.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 1 Apr 2020, 8:51 AM
1 hour ago 8,995 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5063393
Stock image.
Image: Shutterstock/Chinnapong
Stock image.
Stock image.
Image: Shutterstock/Chinnapong

GARDAÍ WILL BE making calls to victims who have reported domestic abuse in the past under a new initiative to protect families during the Covid-19 health emergency. 

The Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) and Divisional Protective Service Units (DPSU) are putting resources behind Operation Faoisimh, and will see gardaí make “phone contact with previous victims of domestic abuse to ascertain any existing issues of concern and to ensure the protection of families”.

Currently there are 245 garda members and staff allocated to the GNPSB and 15 DPSU nationally to investigate domestic abuse and wider issues.

There has been a year-on-year increase, of around 16%, in Domestic abuse incidents reported between 2019 and 2020, according to gardaí.

Gardaí, however, have said there has not been a significant increase in domestic abuse incidents since the introduction of Covid-19 public health measures.

A statement said: “An Garda Síochána recognises the increase in anxiety and fear felt by those who may be victims of domestic abuse during this period of public health measures.

“An Garda Síochána is taking this opportunity to reassure victims that domestic abuse incidents, including coercive control, will continue to receive highest priority response for service.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Declan Daly of the GNPSB said the current crisis “has not diminished our service and we are committed to your protection” and victims, or anyone with information about a domestic abuse situation should contact gardaí.

National charity, Women’s Aid, said it has heard from victims who are in a “heightened state of alert, trauma and anxiety because of the emergency” and welcomed reassurances from gardaí that resources are in place to protect women. 

“Women’s Aid has been in regular contact with An Garda Síóchána and are assured that every resource possible will be made available to respond to domestic violence calls immediately as well as the additional welfare check within 7 days or sooner,” it said. 

“Right now, women and children all over Ireland are trapped in suffocating circumstances with their abusers [and] because of the measures necessary to combat Covid-19, women find themselves alone with an abuser who is using this opportunity to further his control.”

Women’s Aid operates a 24 hour helpline on 1800 341 900 and anyone who fears they are in danger should contact gardaí on 999 or 112. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie