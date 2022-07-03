Man arrested over drug-related intimidation in Dublin

GARDAÍ SAID THEY have arrested a man in relation to drug-related intimidation in Dublin.

Officers based in the capital’s south central region made the arrest under Operation Fógra.

The man was detained at a Dublin Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.



He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Drug-related intimidation is when a criminal or criminals claim that a sum of money is owed as a result of a drug debt.

Individuals or other family members may be subjected to intimidation as a result of this debt.

Gardaí say intimidation can take many forms including threats, threats of physical violence, physical violence, damage to property, various forms of violence. Families and their loved ones become the victims once subject to such intimidation.

Operation Fógra was launched to combat drug related intimidation which has been identified as a major source of community harm and fear in the Dublin region and is a sinister motive for various forms of criminality.