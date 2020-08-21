This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 21 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (30s) arrested in invoice redirection fraud investigation

Four arrests have been made as part of Operation Joggle.

By Lauren Boland Friday 21 Aug 2020, 4:59 PM
35 minutes ago 4,710 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5182288
Image: Shutterstock/abd
Image: Shutterstock/abd

GARDAÍ HAVE MADE a fourth arrest in connection to international invoice redirection frauds that were received into Irish bank accounts.

A man in his 30s was arrested today as part of Operation Joggle.

The arrest was made in relation to two international invoice redirection frauds that totalled €36,000.

He is the fourth person arrested as part of Operation Joggle, which is investigating the activities of a West-African Criminal Network that is suspected to be involved in the laundering of criminal proceeds valued at €14.6 million through Irish bank accounts between 2015 and 2017.

He is currently being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, for the proper investigation of an offence of money laundering.

Invoice redirection fraud is a crime that involves fradulent emails sent to businesses claiming to be from an existing supplier and providing new bank account details.

The operation involved searches of fifteen premises in Dublin, Louth, Meath, Kildare and Laois in September 2018, and searches of two premises in December 2018 in Tallaght and Lusk.

Three arrests have already been made as part of the operation.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A man in his 30s was arrested at the end of July.

A man in his 30s and a man in his 40s were arrested in March, and were later released without charge.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie