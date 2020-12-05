#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 5 December 2020
Gardaí and PSNI mount cross-border operation targeting criminals and drink-drivers

Operation Season’s Greetings will see gardaí and the PSNI collaborate.

By Press Association Saturday 5 Dec 2020, 1:27 PM
By Press Association Saturday 5 Dec 2020, 1:27 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

GARDAÍ AND POLICE in Northern Ireland are carrying out a cross-border operation targeting criminals and drink-drivers over the Christmas period.

Operation Season’s Greetings will see PSNI officers across border counties working alongside gardaí.

Starting today, the operation will take place day and night over the coming weeks.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Andy Freeburn said the operation aims to prevent crime as well as drink and drug-driving.

“We very much appreciate that things are very different for all of us this year with the current pandemic, however our commitment to building safe communities remains,” Freeburn said.

“Police officers from departments across the service will be providing visible and accessible policing to local communities and businesses right across the area,” he said.

“We will also be working in partnership with An Garda Siochana, running joint operations to help deliver safer streets for shopping and socialising, as the Health Protection Regulations permit, safer roads and public transport, safer homes for those at risk of domestic abuse and safer businesses.

“There will be an increased police presence, with authorised checkpoints as part of our anti-drink and drug-drive part of the operation, but we will aim to keep any disruption to a minimum by regularly moving across the area.”

Freeburn said officers will be carrying out beat patrols as well as providing crime prevention advice to local businesses.

“Our ultimate aim is to keep everyone safe but also deny criminals the use of our road network,” he added.

“We will also continue our four Es approach to the Health Protection Regulations of engage, explain, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce, to those who recklessly ignore the rules.”

Press Association

