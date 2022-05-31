Two more people arrested in Dublin in anti-fraud investigation

GARDAÍ ARRESTED TWO people in Dublin yesterday morning in connection to money laundering from fraud.

While investigating the laundering of proceeds from smishing and business email compromise, the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman after searches in Finglas and Adamstown.

The pair were arrested as part of Operation Skein, an ongoing investigation into international invoice redirection fraud and laundering in Ireland.

203 people have been arrested under Operation Skein to date for money laundering and other offences.

Yesterday’s arrests were made under the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The man and woman have been detained at Irishtown Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.