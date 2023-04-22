Advertisement

Saturday 22 April 2023
Gardaí File photo.
# operation slow down
211 vehicles found breaking the speed limit over 24 hours
A total of 140,720 vehicles were checked as part of the operation.
14 minutes ago

GARDAÍ DETECTED 211 vehicles speeding on roads across the country yesterday, including vehicles driving in excess of 50 km/h above the limit.

Gardaí conducted Operation Slowdown – a 24-hour national speed enforcement operation – from 7am yesterday morning to this 7am this morning.

Over the course of the operation, GoSafe – the operator of speed cameras – checked the speed of 140,720 vehicles and clocked 211 breaking the speed limit.

Examples of the high speeds monitored by GoSafe include:

  • 84km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N61 at Knockcroghery Roscommon
  • 94km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R445 at Clogheen Monasterevin Kildare
  • 132km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N87 at Gartaquill Milltown Cavan
  • 123km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R179 at Clonsedy Carrickmacross Monaghan
  • 157km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 at Ballyadam Cork Cork
  • 156km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 at Carrickmoyragh Newtownforbes Longford
  • 147km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N13 at Speenoge Burt Donegal

Gardaí said that the aim of Slow Down Day was to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding and to increase compliance with speed limits. A total of 157 people died on Ireland’s roads last year, the highest number since 2016.

So far this year, 52 people have died, and increase of 3 on the same period last year.

Gardaí said that an estimated 30% of all fatal collisions are as a direct result of speeding or inappropriate speed.

“Speeding not only puts you at risk but also endangers the lives of others around you,” said chief superintendent Jane Humphries of Garda National Roads Policing Bureau.

“Every time you speed, you increase the likelihood of losing control of your vehicle, which could lead to a serious or fatal accident.

Additionally, if you are driving too fast, you might not be able to react in time to avoid an obstacle or another vehicle on the road.

