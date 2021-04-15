#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 15 April 2021
Woman arrested as gardaí seize cannabis in Dublin search operation

The search took place under Operation Tara which targets people involved in drug dealing and organised crime.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 15 Apr 2021, 9:07 AM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

A WOMAN HAS been arrested following a seizure of cannabis herb during a garda search operation in Dublin.

A Garda spokeswoman said that the arrest and drugs find was made by gardaí from the divisional drugs unit.

“Gardaí have seized €72,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and arrested one woman during a search operation in Santry, Dublin 9 yesterday evening, Wednesday 14th April 2021.

“As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) North, Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search under warrant at a residence in Santry, at approximately 9pm.

“During the course of the search operation, Gardaí discovered 3.5kg of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €72,000. The drugs have been seized and will now be sent for analysis.

“One woman, aged in her late 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Ballymun Garda Station where she is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996,” the spokeswoman said.

The woman can be held for a maximum of seven days as gardaí carry out their investigation.

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

