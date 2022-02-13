Gardaí seize €125k worth of cannabis after raiding growhouse in Tipperary

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED over €125,000 of suspected cannabis and arrested and charged one man following a search of a residence in a rural location between Nenagh and Toomevara on Friday.

Gardaí discovered a sophisticated grow-house in the attic of the residence containing 17 cannabis plants with an estimated value of €13,600.

In further searches of the house, Gardaí located four sealed buckets containing vacuum packed amounts of cannabis herb with an estimated value of €112,000.

In total, €125,600 of suspected cannabis herb was seized.

A garda spokesman said: “A man in his early 60s was arrested at the scene and taken to Nenagh Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

“He has since been charged in connection with the case and is expected to appear before a special sitting of Tipperary District Court (sitting at Nenagh) at 10:30am on Monday, 14th February, 2022.”