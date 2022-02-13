#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 13 February 2022
Advertisement

Gardaí seize €125k worth of cannabis after raiding growhouse in Tipperary

One person has been charged in relation to the seizure.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 13 Feb 2022, 6:32 PM
32 minutes ago 1,734 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5682300
Image: Gardaí
Image: Gardaí

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED over €125,000 of suspected cannabis and arrested and charged one man following a search of a residence in a rural location between Nenagh and Toomevara on Friday.

Gardaí discovered a sophisticated grow-house in the attic of the residence containing 17 cannabis plants with an estimated value of €13,600.

In further searches of the house, Gardaí located four sealed buckets containing vacuum packed amounts of cannabis herb with an estimated value of €112,000.

In total, €125,600 of suspected cannabis herb was seized.

A garda spokesman said: “A man in his early 60s was arrested at the scene and taken to Nenagh Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

“He has since been charged in connection with the case and is expected to appear before a special sitting of Tipperary District Court (sitting at Nenagh) at 10:30am on Monday, 14th February, 2022.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie