This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 6 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

17 people arrested during 'day of action' in Cork city

Eight people were arrested for drugs, burglary and theft offences.

By Órla Ryan Friday 6 Sep 2019, 8:04 PM
46 minutes ago 6,109 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4799356
One of the checkpoints yesterday.
Image: An Garda Síochána
One of the checkpoints yesterday.
One of the checkpoints yesterday.
Image: An Garda Síochána

SEVENTEEN PEOPLE WERE arrested by gardaí as part of an operation in Cork city yesterday.

The arrests were in relation to a number of incidents including suspected possession of images of child sexual abuse, assault, burglary, theft, and drugs and immigration offences.

A man in his 40s was arrested in the Ovens area in relation to suspected possession of images of child sexual abuse. He was detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station and has since been released. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Five people were arrested for immigration offences and have since been returned to Spain.

Three people were arrested on foot of bench warrants and were brought before the courts.

Eight people were arrested for drugs, burglary and theft offences. They have all since been released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

A total of six premises were searched under warrant, which resulted in the seizure of small quantities of suspected MDMA, cocaine and cannabis (subject to analysis).

The operations conducted were carried out by local gardaí alongside detectives, the Immigration Unit, Drugs Unit, Roads Policing Unit, Dog Unit and the Armed Support Unit.

‘Day of action’ 

The arrests were made during an Operation Thor ‘day of action’ in the Cork city area. 

Four checkpoints were conducted on Wellington Road, Middle Glanmire Road, South Link Road and North Ring Road. Over 2,000 vehicles passed through the checkpoints and 10 road traffic offences were detected.

Community Policing Units were out giving advice to cyclists about bicycle safety and crime prevention. Gardaí also spoke to members of the public about how they can keep their homes more secure.

A talk was also held with a fast food chain which has restaurants throughout the city on topics such as dealing with anti-social behaviour, crime prevention, substance abuse, safety awareness and personal safety.

The purpose of these ‘days of action’ is to prevent crime, disrupt criminal activity and enhance community engagement.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie