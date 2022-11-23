Man and woman arrested after garda operation targeting organised burglary gangs

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two people following an operation targeting criminals involved in high volume thefts.
Officers, as part of the anti-burglary initiative Operation Thor, carried out an operation using members from the Dublin Metropolitan Region, Eastern Region and North Western Region to target criminals “suspected to be involved in high volume theft crime and other offences”, a statement from gardaí reads.
During the course of this operation a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s were arrested this morning in Dublin.
Both are being held at Naas Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.
Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary, Organised and Serious Crime said: “Operation Thor which was launched in October, 2022 continues to target organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through co-ordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence and crime trends.
“This operation is focussed on reducing harm to the community through the co-ordination of Garda resources.”
