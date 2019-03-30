New opinion poll shows drop in popularity for Sinn Féin

A NEW OPINION poll has shown some slight gains in popularity for Fianna Fáil and others, but a significant drop in popularity for Sinn Féin.

The Red C / Sunday Business Poll showed popularity remained static for Fine Gael – with the party remaining on 31 points.

Popularity rose slightly for Fianna Fáil, with the party rising one point to 25. Independents followed this at 15 points, unchanged from the last poll.

The significant result was for Sinn Féin, which saw its popularity drop by five points to 13, which will come as a blow to the party.

There is a 3 point margin of error in the poll.

The full results are: