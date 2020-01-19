This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Huge blow for Fine Gael as Fianna Fáil jump to 12-point lead in latest opinion poll

Fine Gael are just one point ahead of Sinn Féin in the latest Sunday Times opinion poll.

By Sean Murray Sunday 19 Jan 2020, 12:39 AM
1 hour ago 7,909 Views 73 Comments
Image: Rollingnews.ie
THE FIRST OPINION poll published since campaigning got under way in this year’s general election is disastrous news for Fine Gael and Leo Varadkar – and great news for Fianna Fáil and Micheál Martin.

In the previous Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll, the two parties were neck and neck on 27 points.

Now, Fianna Fáil is on 32% and Fine Gael has dropped seven points to 20%.

The party in government are only one point ahead of Sinn Féin on 19% in third.

This poll – published by the Sunday Times – was conducted with 923 face-to-face interviews between 2-14 January. The election was called by Varadkar on 14 January. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.3%.

This poll comes after a tumultuous start to 2020 for the government, after the sustained criticism over the planned RIC commemoration and the trolley crisis in hospitals reaching record levels. 

For Fianna Fáil it’s a timely boost less than three weeks out from the general election on Saturday 8 February.

Elsewhere in the poll, the Greens are up one to 7% while Labour has fallen two points to 4%.

The Independent Alliance – somewhat fractured given neither John Halligan nor Finian McGrath is running again, and Kevin Boxer Moran is running as an independent – is up one to 3%. 

Solidarity/People Before Profit are down one to 2%, while Renua is up one to 1%. The Social Democrats are unchanged on 1%.

Independents and others are up one to 10%.

