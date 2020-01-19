Huge blow for Fine Gael as Fianna Fáil jump to 12-point lead in latest opinion poll

THE FIRST OPINION poll published since campaigning got under way in this year’s general election is disastrous news for Fine Gael and Leo Varadkar – and great news for Fianna Fáil and Micheál Martin.

In the previous Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll, the two parties were neck and neck on 27 points.

Now, Fianna Fáil is on 32% and Fine Gael has dropped seven points to 20%.

The party in government are only one point ahead of Sinn Féin on 19% in third.

This poll – published by the Sunday Times – was conducted with 923 face-to-face interviews between 2-14 January. The election was called by Varadkar on 14 January. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.3%.

This poll comes after a tumultuous start to 2020 for the government, after the sustained criticism over the planned RIC commemoration and the trolley crisis in hospitals reaching record levels.

For Fianna Fáil it’s a timely boost less than three weeks out from the general election on Saturday 8 February.

Elsewhere in the poll, the Greens are up one to 7% while Labour has fallen two points to 4%.

The Independent Alliance – somewhat fractured given neither John Halligan nor Finian McGrath is running again, and Kevin Boxer Moran is running as an independent – is up one to 3%.

Solidarity/People Before Profit are down one to 2%, while Renua is up one to 1%. The Social Democrats are unchanged on 1%.

Independents and others are up one to 10%.