Support for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil now neck and neck, according to new poll

FINE GAEL AND Fianna Fáil are now neck-and-neck as support for Michael Martin’s party jumps two points, according to a new poll.
The Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll published today shows support for Fine Gael is unchanged at 27% compared to the last poll carried out on behalf of the newspaper, while Fianna Fáil’s support has risen by two points from 25% to 27%.
However, a poll carried out last month by the Sunday Business Post and Red C put Varadkar’s party at 30% suggesting support is falling off for Fine Gael.
Behind the country’s two biggest parties, Sinn Féin has also seen a growth in support, according to the poll which puts them at 20% – an increase of three points.
The full outcome of the poll:
- Fine Gael: 27% (no change)
- Fianna Fáil: 27% (+2)
- Sinn Féin: 20% (+3)
- Labour: 6% (no change)
- Green Party: 6 (no change)
- Solidarity PBP: 3 (-1)
- Independent Alliance: 2 (-2)
- Social Democrats: 1 (-1)
- Independent/Other: 9 (-1)
The margin of error in this poll is 3.3%.
In November’s by-elections, Fine Gael failed to secure any seats in the four constituencies where it ran a candidate. Meanwhile, Fianna Fail secured two seats.
Michael Martin has been urging the Taoiseach to set a date for a 2020 general election in the New Year and wrote to Varadkar calling for a meeting to address the issue, last week.
Varadkar said he will issue a response shortly and he plans to meet with the Fianna Fáil leader in the new year to agree a legislative progamme for 2020.
