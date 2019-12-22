Support for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil now neck and neck, according to new poll

FINE GAEL AND Fianna Fáil are now neck-and-neck as support for Michael Martin’s party jumps two points, according to a new poll.

The Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll published today shows support for Fine Gael is unchanged at 27% compared to the last poll carried out on behalf of the newspaper, while Fianna Fáil’s support has risen by two points from 25% to 27%.

However, a poll carried out last month by the Sunday Business Post and Red C put Varadkar’s party at 30% suggesting support is falling off for Fine Gael.

Behind the country’s two biggest parties, Sinn Féin has also seen a growth in support, according to the poll which puts them at 20% – an increase of three points.

The full outcome of the poll:

Fine Gael: 27% (no change)

Fianna Fáil: 27% (+2)

Sinn Féin: 20% (+3)

Labour: 6% (no change)

Green Party: 6 (no change)

Solidarity PBP: 3 (-1)

Independent Alliance: 2 (-2)

Social Democrats: 1 (-1)

Independent/Other: 9 (-1)

The margin of error in this poll is 3.3%.

In November’s by-elections, Fine Gael failed to secure any seats in the four constituencies where it ran a candidate. Meanwhile, Fianna Fail secured two seats.

Michael Martin has been urging the Taoiseach to set a date for a 2020 general election in the New Year and wrote to Varadkar calling for a meeting to address the issue, last week.

Varadkar said he will issue a response shortly and he plans to meet with the Fianna Fáil leader in the new year to agree a legislative progamme for 2020.