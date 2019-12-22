This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 22 December, 2019
Support for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil now neck and neck, according to new poll

Support has also grown for Sinn Féin, according to the poll.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 8:01 AM
1 hour ago 2,880 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4945162
Support for Martin's party has grown.
Image: Leah Farrell
Support for Martin's party has grown.
Support for Martin's party has grown.
Image: Leah Farrell

FINE GAEL AND Fianna Fáil are now neck-and-neck as support for Michael Martin’s party jumps two points, according to a new poll. 

The Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll published today shows support for Fine Gael is unchanged at 27% compared to the last poll carried out on behalf of the newspaper, while Fianna Fáil’s support has risen by two points from 25% to 27%.

However, a poll carried out last month by the Sunday Business Post and Red C put Varadkar’s party at 30% suggesting support is falling off for Fine Gael. 

Behind the country’s two biggest parties, Sinn Féin has also seen a growth in support, according to the poll which puts them at 20% – an increase of three points. 

The full outcome of the poll:

  • Fine Gael: 27% (no change)
  • Fianna Fáil: 27% (+2)
  • Sinn Féin: 20% (+3)
  • Labour: 6% (no change)
  • Green Party: 6 (no change)
  • Solidarity PBP: 3 (-1)
  • Independent Alliance: 2 (-2)
  • Social Democrats: 1 (-1)
  • Independent/Other: 9 (-1)

The margin of error in this poll is 3.3%. 

In November’s by-elections, Fine Gael failed to secure any seats in the four constituencies where it ran a candidate. Meanwhile, Fianna Fail secured two seats. 

Michael Martin has been urging the Taoiseach to set a date for a 2020 general election in the New Year and wrote to Varadkar calling for a meeting to address the issue, last week. 

Varadkar said he will issue a response shortly and he plans to meet with the Fianna Fáil leader in the new year to agree a legislative progamme for 2020.

