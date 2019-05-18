The Green Party's popularity has jumped ahead of next week's local and European elections

TWO NEW OPINION polls published this evening show an increase in support for the Green Party ahead of the European and local elections next Friday.

A Red C poll for the Sunday Business Post and a Sunday Times Behaviour & Attitudes poll both show increases of four points for the party, six days out from the two elections.

The party is now rated at 7% in the Sunday Business Post/Red C poll, and at 5% in the Sunday Times Behaviour & Attitudes poll.

In contrast, the Sunday Business Post/Red C poll suggests a five-point drop in support for Fine Gael, which is down to 28%.

The result, which follows controversy over the awarding of a €3bn contract for the National Broadband Plan, is the party’s lowest Sunday Business Post/Red C rating since November 2017.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil is up one point to 24%, Sinn Féin is down one point to 13%. Support for Labour is unchanged at 5%, while The Independent Alliance also remains unchanged at 2%.

Solidarity-People Before Profit rise by one point to 2%, and Aontú is also up one point to 2%.

Social Democrats remains unchanged at 2%, Renua is up one point at 1%, and other Independent candidates are down two points to 14%.

The Red C poll was conducted using a random sample of 2,000 adults over the age of 18 by phone and online between 6 and 16 May, and the margin of error is plus or minus 3%.

Fine Gael fared better in the Sunday Times Behaviour & Attitudes poll, where the party was unchanged on 28%, along with Fianna Fáil, which dropped a point to 28%.

Support for Sinn Féin also dropped two points to 19%, while Labour’s popularity remains unchanged at 4%.

The Independent Alliance dropped one point to 3%, with the Social Democrats unchanged at 1%.

Solidarity-People Before Profit rose two points to 3%, with other Independent candidates down one point to 9%.

The Sunday Times Behaviour & Attitudes survey was carried out between 2 and 14 May in a series of in-home interviews with 954 eligible Irish voters. The margin of error is 3.2%.