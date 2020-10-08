Fine Gael remains on top with Sinn Féin in second while Greens drop sharply in latest opinion poll

Satisfaction with the government is less than 50% according to the new poll.

FINE GAEL HAS dropped two points but still remains the most popular party, as satisfaction for the government has fallen sharply according to a new opinion poll.

The latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll has Fine Gael on 35%, Sinn Féin up four points to 29%, Fianna Fáil up three to 17% and the Green Party down eight to 4%.

Labour have gained two points and are now at 4%, Independents and small parties are at 11%, Solidarity-People Before Profit are at 1% while the Social Democrats are at 2%.

The outgoing Fine Gael-led government – buoyed by the handling of the early stages of the pandemic – had a satisfaction rating of 72% in June. Satisfaction with the government is now at 48% according to the latest opinion poll.

Approval ratings for the main party leaders have also fallen since June.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s approval rating is at 39% (down 7), Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is at 65% (down 10), Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is at 27% (down 13).

The approval rating for Mary Lou McDonald, who leads the largest party in opposition, is down three to 46%.

The drop in support for the government follows a tumultuous few months since the formation of the coalition, marked by a number of damaging events including Golfgate and errors in the Leaving Cert calculated grades system.

This poll was taken between Saturday 3 October and Tuesday 6 October and included 1,200 responses. The poll has a margin of error +/- 2.8%.