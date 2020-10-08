#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 8 October 2020
Advertisement

Fine Gael remains on top with Sinn Féin in second while Greens drop sharply in latest opinion poll

Approval with the government has plummeted since June according to the latest opinion poll.

By Sean Murray Thursday 8 Oct 2020, 7:25 AM
57 minutes ago 5,959 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5227176
Satisfaction with the government is less than 50% according to the new poll.
Image: Julien Behal Photography
Satisfaction with the government is less than 50% according to the new poll.
Satisfaction with the government is less than 50% according to the new poll.
Image: Julien Behal Photography

FINE GAEL HAS dropped two points but still remains the most popular party, as satisfaction for the government has fallen sharply according to a new opinion poll.

The latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll has Fine Gael on 35%, Sinn Féin up four points to 29%, Fianna Fáil up three to 17% and the Green Party down eight to 4%. 

Labour have gained two points and are now at 4%, Independents and small parties are at 11%, Solidarity-People Before Profit are at 1% while the Social Democrats are at 2%. 

The outgoing Fine Gael-led government – buoyed by the handling of the early stages of the pandemic – had a satisfaction rating of 72% in June. Satisfaction with the government is now at 48% according to the latest opinion poll. 

Approval ratings for the main party leaders have also fallen since June. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s approval rating is at 39% (down 7), Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is at 65% (down 10), Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is at 27% (down 13).

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The approval rating for Mary Lou McDonald, who leads the largest party in opposition, is down three to 46%. 

The drop in support for the government follows a tumultuous few months since the formation of the coalition, marked by a number of damaging events including Golfgate and errors in the Leaving Cert calculated grades system.

This poll was taken between Saturday 3 October and Tuesday 6 October and included 1,200 responses. The poll has a margin of error +/- 2.8%.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie