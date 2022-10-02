Sinn Féin remains most popular party as coalition fails to receive budget bounce

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
SINN FÉIN REMAINS Ireland’s most popular political party, eclipsing both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.
The latest Sunday Independent / Ireland Thinks poll reveals that Sinn Féin remain as the most popular political party in the country at 37%, increasing their lead by one point.
Fine Gael are the second most popular at 21%, with no change compared to the previous poll.
Fianna Fáil are in third place on 17%, with a one point increase, while junior coalition partner the Green Party have seen a two point increase to 4%.
The poll was conducted following Budget 2023, between 30 September and 1 October, with no significant budget bounce being seen by any of the three coalition parties.
Other opposition parties have not seen much change, with People Before Profit – Solidarity dropping one point to 4%, alongside the Social Democrats who are now on 3%.
Labour remain on 3% as do Aontú, while support for Independents has dropped by three points to 8%.
The poll also looks at the voting intention of both homeowners and non-homeowners, with Sinn Féin massively ahead for non-homeowners.
According to the latest poll, 51% of people who do not own a home intend to vote for Sinn Féin, with just 9% intending to vote for Fine Gael and 6% intending to vote for Fianna Fáil.
For homeowners, Sinn Féin remains in the lead but at a tighter margin, with 31% of homeowners intending to vote for the party.
This compares with 27% who intend to vote for Fine Gael and the 22% who intend to vote for Fianna Fáil.
Approval ratings
There has also been a shift in approval ratings of party leaders, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin currently the most popular leader on 4.4, an increase of 0.3%, while Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald remains close behind on 4.3, an increase of 0.1%.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has an approval rating of 3.7, increasing by 0.1%, while Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is on 2.1, rising by 0.2%.
The margin of error in this poll is 2.8%.
