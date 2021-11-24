#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 24 November 2021
Advertisement

US jury rules that three pharmacies bear responsibility for opioid crisis in parts of Ohio

A federal judge will assess penalties in the case against the companies.

By AFP Wednesday 24 Nov 2021, 6:51 AM
1 hour ago 6,260 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5610281
Image: Shutterstock/Elliott Cowand Jr
Image: Shutterstock/Elliott Cowand Jr

AN OHIO JURY decided that pharmacies owned by Walmart, Walgreens and CVS bear responsibility for the opioid crisis in two counties in the US state.

The three companies acted illegally in filling significant opioid prescriptions in Lake and Trumbell counties, creating an “oversupply” of the drugs and a “public nuisance,” a jury in a federal court in Cleveland found.

The case marks the first instance in which distributors of the addictive painkillers — rather than manufacturers — have been found liable for the health crisis that has claimed more than 500,000 lives in the United States over the last two decades.

A federal judge will assess penalties in the case against the companies. All three firms released statements signaling plans to appeal.

The decision could prompt complaints from additional parties in the crisis, which has already spawned significant litigation and several major settlements.

Pharmacy chains Rite Aid and Giant Eagle had earlier agreed to settlements with Lake and Trumbell counties.

Litigants against opioid producers have however suffered setbacks recently in California and Oklahoma, where the latter state’s supreme court recently overturned a $465 million  (€413 million) ruling against Johnson & Johnson after concluding that a lower court should not have relied on the public nuisance law.

But yesterday’s decision showed similar claims against the drugstore chains resonated juries.

“We strongly disagree with the decision,” a spokesperson for CVS said.

“The simple facts are that opioid prescriptions are written by doctors, not pharmacists; opioid medications are made and marketed by manufacturers, not pharmacists; and our health care system depends on pharmacists to fill legitimate prescriptions that doctors deem necessary for their patients.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Lake County praised the verdict and said that between 2012 and 2016, some 265 pills for every resident were dispensed in the area.

“Today’s announcement is tremendous news for our families and communities,” said county commissioner Ron Young.

“Most of us know someone who has been impacted by opioids and future resources will allow the county and our partners to provide increased resources to get peoples’ lives back on track.”

© AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie