Thursday 20 January 2022
Tory opponents of Boris Johnson are facing 'blackmail', MP claims

William Wragg has urged MPs to report intimidation to the police.

By Press Association Thursday 20 Jan 2022
1 hour ago 5,647 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5659698
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

A SENIOR CONSERVATIVE MP has urged Tory backbenchers facing “intimidation” over their support for a no confidence motion in Boris Johnson to report it to the police – as ITV reported that Sue Gray’s investigation had found a crucial email.

ITV’s Robert Peston is reporting that the senior civil servant investigating a series of gatherings at No 10 and Boris Johnson’s involvement has found the email from a senior official to Johnson’s principle private secretary Martin Reynolds, warning him that the May 2020 party should not go ahead.

This revelation came just as William Wragg, chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said he has received reports of conduct amounting to “blackmail”.

He said they include “members of staff at 10 Downing Street, special advisers, government ministers and others encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they who suspect of lacking confidence in the Prime Minister”.

“The intimidation of a Member of Parliament is a serious matter. Reports of which I am aware would seem to constitute blackmail,” he said at the start of a committee hearing.

As such it would be my general advice to colleagues to report these matters to the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Commissioner of Metropolitan Police.

Wragg is one of a handful of Tory MPs to have said publicly they have submitted a letter to the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee Graham Brady calling for a no-confidence vote.

Speaking as the committee prepared to take evidence from the Cabinet Office minister Stephen Barclay, he said the conduct of the Government whips office threatening to withdraw public funding from MPs’ constituencies may have breached the Ministerial Code.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said there must be a full investigation of Wragg’s claims.

“These are grave and shocking accusations of bullying, blackmail, and misuse of public money and must be investigated thoroughly,” she said.

The idea that areas of our country will be starved of funding because their MPs don’t fall into line to prop up this failing Prime Minister is disgusting.

Wragg’s dramatic intervention reignited the controversy over Johnson’s future just as the mood at Westminster appeared to be calming.

The defection of Bury South MP Christian Wakeford to Labour appeared to have led some Tory MPs agitating for Johnson to go to pause as the party rallied together.

Tory backbencher Andrew Percy told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s kind of made people a bit more relaxed, it’s calmed nerves.

“I think people have recognised that actually this constant navel-gazing and internal debating is only to the advantage of our political opponents.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Sue Gray, the senior civil servant inquiring into lockdown parties in Downing Street which have led for calls for Boris Johnson to resign, should now be given the “time and space” to complete her report.

While he said that he believed Johnson was safe in his job, he said he shared the “anger and pain” of people upset by the reports and that anyone who was found to have breached the rules should be disciplined.

“If there were people at the heart of government who were not following the rules, absolutely they should be disciplined and I look forward to seeing that disciplinary action taking place,” he told the Today programme.

“We know that because some of the people that were involved and broke the rules have come forward to say so. Of course things like this damage our democracy.

“The way we now get through this is to get the facts out, get them on on the table so we can all reach a judgment ourselves.”

Press Association

