Here's what topped the list of the most visited OPW sites in Ireland last year

KILKENNY CASTLE WAS the most visited national monument or heritage site operated by the Office of Public Works (OPW) last year.

Over three-quarters of a million people have visited the landmark in each of the past two years, with 799,032 making their way there in 2018.

In second place in terms of visitor numbers was Glendalough in Wicklow with 732,824 in 2018. The Botanic Gardens in Dublin came third with 655,609 visitors last year.

Across 10 publicly-owned sites administered by the OPW in Dublin, 2.1 million people visited them last year.

This included 430,960 at Kilmainham Goal, 431,340 at Dublin Castle and 389,932 at Farmleigh Estate by the Phoenix Park.

The figure on the far right denotes 2018 visitors, while the figure to the left of that is 2017. Source: OPW

The next nearest county when it came to visitor numbers was Meath which came just short of a million visitors with 996,202.

The most popular sites there were the Battle of the Boyne site/Oldbridge Estate with 355,608 visitors, the Hill of Tara visitor centre with 166,468 and Newgrange with 154,195.

Here’s the top location in the rest of the counties listed by the OPW:

Carlow – Altamont – 67,423 visitors

Clare – Ennis Friary – 13,637

Cork – Doneraile Park – 490,000

Donegal – Grianan of Alieach – 90,435

Galway – Dún Aonghasa – 136,042

Kerry – Derrynane House and Parklands – 169,047

Kildare – Castletown House and Parklands – 642,278

Laois – Emo Court House and Parklands – 315,204

Leitrim – Parke’s Castle – 21,392

Limerick – Desmond Hall – 15,845

Longford – Corlea Trackway Visitor Centre – 7,750

Louth – Mellifont Abbey – 29,989

Mayo – Céide Fields – 31,854

Offaly – Clonmacnoise – 154,330

Roscommon – Boyle abey – 6,799

Sligo – Carrowmore – 46,766

Tipperary – Rock of Cashel – 374,092

Waterford – Reginald’s Tower – 44,232

Wexford – JF Kennedy Arboretum – 118,006

Minister of State Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran released the statistics through a parliamentary question.

He said: “Notwithstanding the considerable extent of locations, both staffed and unstaffed sites, which are currently available, it is clear that further visitor potential exists within the portfolio of properties in State care.