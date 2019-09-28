This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 28 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's what topped the list of the most visited OPW sites in Ireland last year

Kilkenny, Dublin and Wicklow had the top three most visited attractions last year.

By Sean Murray Saturday 28 Sep 2019, 9:30 AM
1 hour ago 10,630 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4825474
Kilkenny Castle topped the list for most visitors.
Image: Shutterstock/Fabian Junge
Kilkenny Castle topped the list for most visitors.
Kilkenny Castle topped the list for most visitors.
Image: Shutterstock/Fabian Junge

KILKENNY CASTLE WAS the most visited national monument or heritage site operated by the Office of Public Works (OPW) last year.

Over three-quarters of a million people have visited the landmark in each of the past two years, with 799,032 making their way there in 2018.

In second place in terms of visitor numbers was Glendalough in Wicklow with 732,824 in 2018. The Botanic Gardens in Dublin came third with 655,609 visitors last year.

Across 10 publicly-owned sites administered by the OPW in Dublin, 2.1 million people visited them last year.

This included 430,960 at Kilmainham Goal, 431,340 at Dublin Castle and 389,932 at Farmleigh Estate by the Phoenix Park. 

dublin visitors The figure on the far right denotes 2018 visitors, while the figure to the left of that is 2017. Source: OPW

The next nearest county when it came to visitor numbers was Meath which came just short of a million visitors with 996,202.

meath opw Source: OPW

The most popular sites there were the Battle of the Boyne site/Oldbridge Estate with 355,608 visitors, the Hill of Tara visitor centre with 166,468 and Newgrange with 154,195.

Here’s the top location in the rest of the counties listed by the OPW:

  • Carlow – Altamont – 67,423 visitors
  • Clare – Ennis Friary – 13,637
  • Cork – Doneraile Park – 490,000
  • Donegal – Grianan of Alieach – 90,435
  • Galway – Dún Aonghasa – 136,042
  • Kerry – Derrynane House and Parklands – 169,047
  • Kildare – Castletown House and Parklands – 642,278
  • Laois – Emo Court House and Parklands – 315,204
  • Leitrim – Parke’s Castle – 21,392
  • Limerick – Desmond Hall – 15,845
  • Longford – Corlea Trackway Visitor Centre – 7,750
  • Louth – Mellifont Abbey – 29,989
  • Mayo – Céide Fields – 31,854
  • Offaly – Clonmacnoise – 154,330
  • Roscommon – Boyle abey – 6,799
  • Sligo – Carrowmore – 46,766
  • Tipperary – Rock of Cashel – 374,092
  • Waterford – Reginald’s Tower – 44,232
  • Wexford – JF Kennedy Arboretum – 118,006

Minister of State Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran released the statistics through a parliamentary question. 

He said: “Notwithstanding the considerable extent of locations, both staffed and unstaffed sites, which are currently available, it is clear that further visitor potential exists within the portfolio of properties in State care.

Both the OPW and the Department of Culture Heritage and the Gaeltacht remain open to developing such possibilities, either directly themselves, through engagement with the Fáilte Ireland Tourism Capital Development Programme 2016 – 21, or in conjunction with community groups or other stakeholders in local communities.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie