Hearing to take place over apartment development at Mother and Baby Home where 900 children died

AN BORD PLEANÁLA must address concerns raised over plans for a controversial housing development on the site of the former mother and baby home at Bessborough in Cork City, Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has said ahead of an oral hearing today.

The board is due to examine proposals to build 179 apartments in three blocks on the former home and will today hear from survivor representative groups and developer MWB Two Ltd which has submitted plans for a Strategic Housing Development (SHD) at the site.

More than 900 children died at Bessborough or in hospital after being transferred from the home, which operated between 1922 and 1998.

Despite “very extensive inquiries and searches”, the Commission of Investigation in its final report was only able to establish the burial place of 64 children.

The burial places of more than 800 babies and children who died while they were residents of Bessborough are therefore unknown, with the Commission concluding that it is likely some of them were buried in unmarked graves.

Campaign group Cork Survivors and Supporters Alliance (CSSA) has repeatedly requested a thorough examination of the site in question.

They hope to find the remains of 859 infants whose burial place is still unaccounted for.

Prior to today’s hearing, the board sought further clarification from the developer on the plans for the site. The board noted that the southern part of three blocks may encroach on to a potential burial ground.

MWB Two Ltd has been asked to address “the appropriateness of the excavation”.

Minister O’Gorman wrote to the board on Monday to raise the issue of “unresolved questions on the possibility and specific location of any unmarked burials on the site”.

‘Further archeological investigations’

In his submission to today’s hearing, O’Gorman said that “a full airing of these issues will allow for an assessment of the application in a manner that takes appropriate account of the concerns of those who have made observations on the application or expressed views on the matter”.

“I reiterate my view that any decision taken by An Bord Pleanála with respect to this proposed development must address the sensitivities and reasonable concerns around this site,” said O’Gorman.

“In particular, the board should have regard to the need for further archeological investigations by appropriate experts prior to works commencing and ongoing monitoring in the course of any subsequent works.

“The board and the developer should give due consideration to the requests from survivors and their families for appropriate access and respectful memorialisation in due course,” the Minister said.

Cork County Council earlier rejected part of the controversial development when it refused planning permission for an eight-storey block of 67 apartments on 3.7 acres of privately-owned land at Bessborough.

MWB Two Ltd had applied to build 258 residential units – six houses and 252 apartments – on the site, as well as a creche.

The developer separately applied under the the fast-track strategic housing development (SHD) process for 179 of these units in three buildings ranging in height from five to seven stories, which will be the subject of today’s oral hearing.

Burials Bill

The controversial plans were discussed during a hearing of the Oireachtas Children’s Committee last week.

The committee was debating the Burials Bill – legislation that would allow excavations, exhumations and re-interment of remains at the sites of former mother and baby homes.

A number of contributors said that proposals for apartments on the Bessborough estate should not be granted planning permission – at least until proper excavation at the site takes place.

Martin Parfrey, a Bessborough survivor from the Know My Own group, noted that the burial place of over 800 children remains unknown.

“The current fear is that these infants are buried in the ground intended for the apartment block planned for Bessborough,” he told the committee.

Parfrey notes that over 900 children died at Bessborough over the years, but the burial place of only 64 is known.



David Dodd BL, speaking on behalf of the CSSA, noted the group’s strong opposition to the planning application.

“As a country and a people, we do not build apartment blocks on children’s burial grounds, though that is what is proposed now.”

He added that the CSSA does not want the remains buried at Bessborough “to be excavated, exhumed or otherwise removed”, saying this would be “re-traumatising” for the mothers involved.

“What may be right for one site like Tuam is different to what may be right for another site like Bessborough…

“The CSSA seeks the maintenance, preservation and memorialisation of the children’s burial ground on the site of the former Bessborough Mother and Baby Institution, and in the absence of legislative intervention the issue remains unsettled.”