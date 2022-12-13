Status Orange ice warning to come into effect for 19 counties tomorrow

Fog and frost on the River Liffey in County Kildare

A STATUS ORANGE low temperature and ice warning is set to come into effect across most of the country tomorrow evening.

The warning, issued by Met Éireann earlier today, impacts 19 counties across the country and will come into effect at 6pm tomorrow until midday on Thursday

The counties impacted are: Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois ,Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan ,Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Leitrim and Roscommon.

Status Orange - Low Temperature/Ice warning issued ⚠️



Extremely cold on Wednesday night with widespread temperatures below -5°C leading to severe frost & ice. 📉 🥶



Valid: 18:00 Wednesday 14/12/2022 to 12:00 Thursday 15/12/2022



View all warnings here 👇https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/lTQdi4HSuA — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 13, 2022

Met Éirean has warned that it will be “extremely cold” overnight, with widespread temperatures dropping below -5 degrees.

This is set to cause severe frost and ice across all impacted counties, the forecaster has said.

A Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning remains in effect for all other counties nationwide until Friday.

Weather will remain cold, with some showers of hail, sleet and snow occurring mainly near the coast.

Met Éireann have also warned of the possibility of freezing fog on occasion, which may lead to hazardous driving conditions.