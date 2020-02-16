Severe gusts of up to 120km/h expected as Orange wind warning issued for nine counties

Source: Met Éireann

A STATUS ORANGE wind warning issued for nine coastal counties will take effect this morning as Storm Dennis hits Ireland.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

This warning kicks in at 10am and will remain valid until 10pm.

In these counties, southwest winds with mean speeds of 60 to 80km/h are expected with severe gusts of up to 120km/h. These winds will be strongest on hills and coasts, and the forecaster has warned there will be a risk of coastal flooding.

A Status Yellow wind warning is currently in place nationwide. It will remain in place until 11pm today.

The forecaster is urging people across Ireland to be aware that heavy rainfall and powerful winds have the capacity to impact them.

The effects of Storm Dennis will continue today. It will be very windy everywhere with strong&very gusty SW winds. It will be stormy at times near W&N coasts with gales&severe/damaging gusts. Sunshine&widespread heavy squally showers with a risk of hail&thunder.Highs of 6 to 9°C. pic.twitter.com/alrZ4KBUJ4 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 16, 2020 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

Northwestern counties are set to be worst affected with widespread heavy rain and squally winds bringing hail showers and thundery downpours at times.

The ESB has said that just over 1,000 homes have been affected by power outages and that crews are on alert throughout the country to respond to any faults which occur during Storm Dennis.

Meanwhile, Cork County Council’s severe weather assessment team has convened in response to the weather warnings.

Council response teams have been put on notice and are currently on standby.

Members of the public are being advised to stay high, stay dry and stay away from the coast, rivers and lakes.

Cork County Council expects the main impact from the storm to include fallen trees and possibly structural damage from high winds and coastal flooding caused by the storm surge.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are urging motorists to be “extra cautious” this weekend.

“Cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians should be aware of the danger posed by high winds as they are particularly vulnerable,” gardaí said.

“Drivers of high-sided vehicles should take all necessary precautions and pay attention to the warnings,” they said.

Aer Lingus said yesterday evening that its schedule today “will remain challenged due to high winds.

“We’re working hard to manage the effects of Storm Dennis. Advice to guests is to check flight status before travelling to the airport,” the airline said in a Tweet.

The National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS) said yesterday that a number of its sites will remain closed while the weather warnings are in place.

Source: National Parks & Wildlife Service

As the storm approaches, the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) is reminding people who see anyone sleeping rough on the streets to report them to the council on 01 8720185 or online here.

The arrival of Storm Dennis comes just a week after Storm Ciara battered parts of the country, bringing winds of up to 120km/h.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin