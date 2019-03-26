This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I got a new life because of their loved one': Organ recipients tell their stories as Organ Donor Awareness Week launches

The launched was attended by Ambassador Ray D’Arcy and Minister for Health Simon Harris.

By Andrew Roberts Tuesday 26 Mar 2019, 8:00 PM
25 minutes ago
TODAY SAW THE launch of Organ Donor Awareness Week, and had recipients of life-saving organs tell their stories at the Mansion House in Dublin.

Edel Cashman (21) who has been living with autoimmune hepatitis and PSC (primary sclerosing cholangitis) since she was nine years old, told TheJournal.ie how the liver transplant she received last year changed her life.

The change is just phenomenal. It’s literally like a new life.

“People don’t really realise the huge impact that it can have for someone to donate their organs,” she says. “But it’s just so important, the difference it has made to my life, just for that family being so selfless and donating their loved one’s organs.”

Organ Donor Awareness Week will take place from 30 March to 6 April, with a focus on reminding individuals to talk to their families about their organ donation wishes.  

Organ donor cards can be obtained by phoing the Irish Kidney Association on 01 6205306 or Free text the word DONOR to 50050. You can also visit www.ika.ie/get-a-donor-card or download the free ‘digital organ donor card’ app to your phone.

