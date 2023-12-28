Organ donors in Ireland enabled 282 transplants to take place this year

OVER 280 ORGAN transplants took place this year thanks to 95 deceased, and 30 living Irish organ donors.

Some of the 282 operations that took place thanks to the selflessness of these donors took place in other countries, as there was not a suitable match for the donated organs in Ireland.

The HSE is now encouraging everyone to talk to their loved ones about organ donation, to make their intentions known on the matter.

The donations that took place thanks to Irish organ donors included 191 kidney transplants, 7 heart transplants, 24 lung transplants, 54 liver transplants, and 6 pancreas transplants.

HSE Organ Donation and Transplant Ireland’s Dr Catherine Motherway said that the generosity of these donors, both living and deceased, meant that peoples’ lives were saved and transformed.

“Thanks to their decision, another person – often a stranger – can be saved and another family has the joy of sharing additional years with their loved one. I know that all of our recipients keep a very special place in their prayers and hearts for their donor and donor family,” she said.

The Health Minister also expressed his thanks to the donors and their families who helped to save lives this year. He said that it is important to remember that some patients do and will die each year waiting for a transplant.

“At any one time, around 500 people are waiting for a transplant,” he said, before also encouraging people to talk to their loved ones about organ donation.

“Having that conversation also ensures wherever possible the loss of one precious life can be turned to benefit many others through donation,” he added.

John Burns, from Co Clare, says that his older brother made the decision to become an organ donor after his younger brother received an organ.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRS9VioBko8

This meant that three people were given the gift of life when the eldest brother in the family died, and his organs were then donated.

“Our organs work in concert to give each of us an orchestra of life experiences. Our lives become unique, irreplaceable, and leave indelible legacies after we die. Organs serve us through life.

“When it is our time to die, these organs may have still life in them to give. We could have the opportunity to give the greatest gifts to others who need these organs to sustain their life journeys that are not ready for conclusion.

“Have that conversation with your loved ones and ensure they know you wish to become an organ donor. There is no greater gift,” John said.

Visit the HSE’s website to find out more about organ donation.