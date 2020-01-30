This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
CAB seizes Canada Goose coats, Rolex watches and cash in north Dublin raid

The searches today formed part of an ongoing investigation into a local organised crime gang.

By Sean Murray Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 11:34 AM
pjimage - 2020-01-30T113328.913 Source: An Garda Síochána

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS BUREAU has seized a number of items of clothing, watches and cash in a “significant development” into its ongoing investigations into a local organised crime gang in the Dublin 9 area today.

The search was assisted by officers from the local Detective and Drug Unit along with the Regional Armed Support Unit.

The items seized included €6,000 in cash, five Canada Goose coats, one Moncler coat and two Rolex watches.

These items are in addition to €14,560 that was seized by local gardaí from targeted searches in September 2019, a garda statement said. 

“This morning’s search operation is a significant development in an on-going investigation in to cash accumulated by a local Organised Crime Gang from the sale and supply of controlled drugs,” gardaí said.

This is an example of the Criminal Assets Bureau working with local Gardaí to target the low value assets of persons involved in drug dealing in the community in North Dublin.

