CAB seizes Canada Goose coats, Rolex watches and cash in north Dublin raid

Source: An Garda Síochána

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS BUREAU has seized a number of items of clothing, watches and cash in a “significant development” into its ongoing investigations into a local organised crime gang in the Dublin 9 area today.

The search was assisted by officers from the local Detective and Drug Unit along with the Regional Armed Support Unit.

The items seized included €6,000 in cash, five Canada Goose coats, one Moncler coat and two Rolex watches.

These items are in addition to €14,560 that was seized by local gardaí from targeted searches in September 2019, a garda statement said.

“This morning’s search operation is a significant development in an on-going investigation in to cash accumulated by a local Organised Crime Gang from the sale and supply of controlled drugs,” gardaí said.