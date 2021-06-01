#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 1 June 2021
Six people arrested in Clare by gardaí targeting organised crime

The six people, five men and one woman, are currently being detained at three different garda stations.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 1 Jun 2021, 11:28 AM
36 minutes ago 2,530 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED six people in Co Clare as part of an ongoing operation targeting suspected organised crime.

Uniform and detective gardaí from the Clare Division arrested six people in Ennis and the west Clare area this morning.

The six people, five men and one woman, are currently being detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Ennis, Shannon and Kilrush garda stations.

“This organised crime group are believed to be involved in the theft of catalytic converters and the sale of the precious metals contained within,” a Garda statement noted.

